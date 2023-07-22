Cameron Park Zoo grieves the death of baby Masai giraffe, Zuri

WACO, Texas — Zuri, the baby giraffe that made headlines at the Cameron Park Zoo earlier this month, died on Saturday morning, the zoo announced.

The passing of Zuri follows the death of her mother, Penelope, earlier this Wednesday.

In a press release on Saturday, the Cameron Park Zoo announced that they had begun hand-rearing Zuri, transitioning her to a milk formula and trying to connect with another female giraffe, Jenny.

Veterinarians and staff were monitoring her development, but the zoo said that she passed early Saturday morning.

A necropsy (an animal autopsy) for Zuri was performed to determine an exact cause of death, but no details have been revealed at this time, according to the zoo.

The zoo also said an independent review will be performed, but it will take several weeks to receive the results.

The Masai giraffe is the largest species of giraffe found in Kenya and Tanzania, the zoo said. Their irregular star-like blotches that extend to their hooves makes them distinct. They are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, primarily due to poaching and habitat fragmentation.

Cameron Park Zoo said that they are deeply saddened with the loss of Zuri, and appreciate the continued support of the community.

