New baby giraffe at Cameron Park Zoo named after contest

WACO, Texas — Cameron Park Zoo’s new girl baby giraffe has a name.

After a public vote, “Zuri” – which zoo officials note means “beautiful” – was selected as the name.

The Cameron Park Zoological & Botanical Society held the naming contest from June 27 through July 9. Other name possibilities included Adelaide (kind/noble), Kalani (royal/majesty) and Kira (throne).

Each voter paid $5. The $750 raised will be used for the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, zoo officials said in a news release.

Officials said Zuri would be introduced to her outdoor exhibit around noon Tuesday, July 11.

“Since this is her first outing the keeper staff will closely monitor mother and daughter to ensure they are both comfortable and safe in this new situation,” the news release said. “If all goes well future outdoor adventures will be determined by weather conditions and the comfort level of mom and baby.”