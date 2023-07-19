Cameron Park Zoo mourns the loss of 10-year-old Masai giraffe, Penelope

WACO, Texas — The Cameron Park Zoo in Waco announced the death of its adult female Masai giraffe, Penelope, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the zoo, Penelope fell ill late Tuesday night. The zoo's veterinary staff worked with the giraffe through the night, and she died early Wednesday morning.

Penelope was 10 years old, and was born on May 9, 2013. She came to Cameron Park Zoo from the San Diego Zoo.

A necropsy, or an animal autopsy, was performed to determine the exact cause of death — it will take several weeks to receive the results.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the global authority on the conservation status of wild animals and plants, lists Masai giraffes like Penelope as endangered, due to poaching and habitat fragmentation.

The Masai giraffe is the largest species of giraffe and can be found in Kenya and Tanzania. They are known for their distinct and irregular star-like blotches that extend to their hooves.

"The Cameron Park Zoo staff and volunteers are deeply saddened by the loss of Penelope. The support of the community is greatly appreciated in this difficult time," the zoo said.

25 News will provide updates on Penelope's death as they become available.