Baylor upsets undefeated No. 4 Oklahoma, 27-14

WACO, Texas — Baylor defeated No. 4 Oklahoma, 27-14, on Saturday, effectively ending the Sooners' perfect season.

After losing to TCU last weekend, the Bears (8-2) needed the victory in order to stay in the running for a spot in the Big 12 championship.

Oklahoma dropped to 9-1 overall.

Sitting at No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, the Bears can expect a nice boost in ranking from this upset win.

Among those watching at McLane Stadium was Gov. Greg Abbott.

"Beautiful day in Waco!" tweeted Gov. Abbott. "Counting on the Bears to beat OU today."

The Bears will take to the field again next weekend against Kansas State.