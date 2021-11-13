Gov. Abbott attends Baylor vs. Oklahoma football game

WACO, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is watching the Baylor Bears battle the undefeated Oklahoma Sooners today at McLane Stadium.

"Beautiful day in Waco!" tweeted Gov. Abbott. "Counting on the Bears to beat OU today."

Baylor is currently ranked at No. 18 in the AP Top 25 poll. This ranking marked a drop of four spots after losing to TCU last weekend.

Oklahoma has won all of its nine games this season and is ranked No. 4 in the AP poll. The University of Georgia takes the top spot this week.

While this ended their three-game win streak, the Bears still remain undefeated at home in Waco.

A victory against Oklahoma could keep Baylor in the running for a spot in the Big 12 championship.