Baylor University 'obviously disappointed' with lawsuit outcome

WACO, Texas — Baylor University said it is "obviously disappointed" on Tuesday after a jury found them negligent in a Title IX lawsuit that's spanned over 10 years.

It all started back in 2014 when former student Dolores Lozano said she was physically abused three times by a Baylor football player.

The jury found that Baylor University "maintained a policy of deliberate indifference to reports of sexual harassment" that put Lozano at risk and awarded her $270,000 in damages.

In a statement to 25 News, the university said, "We continue to contend that Baylor coaches and employees handled these incidents in the correct, legally and clinically prescribed manner."

They also went on to say they "sincerely regret that the plaintiff had a difficult experience while a student at Baylor" and that they are praying for her.

Lozano's case happened the same time nearly a decade ago when Baylor's campus was rocked by sexual assault allegations made by numerous women.

Many of them say football players sexually assaulted them and the school turned a blind eye.

One lawsuit called Baylor a "hunting ground for sexual predators."

The university settled a class action suit from 15 women just last month.

The school said they've made some sweeping changes in recent years to how they handle these accusations but have not released exactly what changes were made.