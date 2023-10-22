Baylor students 'Steppin' Out' to clean up community

WACO, Texas — Baylor students have had a commitment to cleaning up the community since 1985.

And Saturday students were out in droves all over Waco for the universities bi-annual tradition, “Steppin’ out”.

More than 300 Baylor students woke up Saturday morning, stepped out into the community, and picked up trash to help keep Waco clean.

They are taking steps towards creating a cleaner community.

Misty Kuyren is a student at Baylor.

“Waco has given us so much, so I feel like it's important to give back to Waco and leave it better than we found it,” Kuyren said.

Kuyren showed up at Lake Waco with some of her friends and several other college students for Baylor's bi-annual service project.

“Clean this lake, everyone else gets that sense of giving back to not only the community, but the next person that’s going to be using this resource,” Kuyren said.

The Army Corps. of Engineers helped start the lake cleanup. Students told 25 News how proud they were to help make a difference in the community.

“Showing up for the community, you know you’re apart of it, you don’t just want enjoy the nice parts you also want to make it nice,” a Baylor student said.

Make it nice for the long run.

“We might be here for 4 to 6 years, but the people here are here forever and we want to be able to give back,” another Baylor student said.

Two freshman said seeing this type of work is encouraging as they begin their journey through college.

“We believe in a clean stable community, and we want to do our best to help out."

Across town, students were giving upkeep to the Baylor Community Garden. Joshua King is with the garden and told 25 News weeds were severely overgrown.

“It’s sort of distressing cause that’s not what we can all handle on just our own so it’s amazing to have this large group come out and help us,” King said.

Lucy Ray said being a part of this tradition helps connect her with her peers and with the community.

“A lot of times we don’t always know what all the organizations on campus are doing, so this is a really great way for all of us to come behind a common goal and that is to serve the Waco community,” Ray said.

The Army Corps. of Engineers said students picked up around 300 bags of trash and that was just at Lake Waco.