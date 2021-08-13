Baylor announces temporary mask requirements for fall, more updated protocols

Baylor University announced it will be temporarily requiring masks in certain indoor settings during the fall semester beginning on Aug. 23.

The requirement is for students, faculty, and staff. The defined indoor settings are all classrooms and labs during academic instruction, indoor locations where social distancing is not possible, private faculty offices when requested, and anywhere posted signage is designated.

Additionally, mandatory testing for unvaccinated individuals who are not exempt will be increased to twice weekly in the first four weeks of the semester.

"The spread of COVID-19 has grown significantly across the country, and our state and local community are not immune as case counts continue to increase and healthcare services are stretched to capacity," the university said in the announcement. "These grim facts have prompted our President’s Council and Health Management Team to update our COVID-related protocols for the fall semester beginning Aug. 23."

Masks are optional beyond these designated areas indoors and outside, but individuals are urged to consider their health and safety needs.

The university stated that non-compliance consequences are outlined in the interim COVID policies.

The fall semester will be operating with in-person classes, student activities, traditions, and with 100 percent capacity at academic and athletics events.