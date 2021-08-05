As COVID-19 cases, COVID fatigue is just prolonged

WACO, TX — Most of us feel the effects of "COVID fatigue."

Mental health professionals said it's a real problem and as cases rise again, it might just get worse for people.

A few months back, the world was opening up. Masks were packed away, capacities were lifted and even music festivals resumed across the country.

The restrictions are ramping back up amid an increasing number of positive cases.

"I will have their backs if they plan to take such steps," President Joe Biden said.

Vince Erickson, Project Manager with Texas Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program, said with this rollercoaster of a pandemic, COVID-19 fatigue is getting worse.

"From October till the end of June, during that period, 15 percent of reactions were from fatigue," Vince Erickson said.

He told 25 News it's taking the form of anxiety and depression leaving people feeling isolated.

"Look at these smaller circles of get-together," Erickson said. "Look how many people missed vacations and people couldn't go to funerals of loved ones, a fear of spreading the pandemic."

According to David Blackburn, a Psychologist with Baylor Scott & White, this feeling of COVID fatigue is normal.

"It's not the fear of the unknown but uncertainty, but we don't know what to expect," Blackburn said.

While it feels like we are moving backward, both said it's important to prioritize your mental health now more than ever.

A good way to overcome COVID fatigue is finding a good distraction or new hobby. If you are struggling mentally, talking about it is a good first step.