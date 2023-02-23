Arrest made in brutal May 2022 murder: Waco police

WACO, Texas — Waco police have made an arrest in the brutal May 2022 murder of 29-year-old Lydia Mendoza.

Oscar Thomas Lopez has been charged with murder and aggravated assault, police said Thursday.

In a news release, police said Mendoza was asked by her cousin to “accompany her when meeting an acquaintance of her ex-husband to pick up a large sum of money.”

“When they arrived at the meeting point near the 3400 Block of Morrow Avenue a vehicle drove up and parked next to Mendoza’s vehicle,” police said. “Lopez then approached Mendoza’s car, opened the door, and began firing rounds into the front seat, while her two young children in the back seat watched Lopez brutally murder their mother.”

GoFundMe Lydia Mendoza



Police said her cousin “suffered serious bodily injury but survived the shooting.”

Additional arrests may be made in the case.

Anyone with additional information is being asked to call Waco police at (254) 750-7500 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357.

ORIGINAL STORY (May 2, 2022)

WACO, Texas — Waco police have identified the victim in Sunday night's murder in the 3400 block of Murrow Avenue.

Next of kin for Lydia Mendoza, 29, have been notified, police said in a news release.

"Waco PD Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and this investigation is ongoing," the news release said.

It is the 12th homicide investigation of 2022.

BREAKING NEWS

A fatal neighborhood shooting is now under investigation as a homicide.

At 8:34 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to the 3400 Block of Morrow Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to the Waco Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located two female victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to a local hospital where one later died from their injuries.

No arrests have been made, said Waco police.

An investigation into this homicide remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waco P.D. via 254-750-7500.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357, information provided here could lead up to a $2,000 reward if an arrest is made.

This is the 12th murder and or homicide investigation of 2022, according to Waco P.D.