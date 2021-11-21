AP Top 25: Baylor hits No. 9; Texas A&M rises to 14th

WACO, Texas — Baylor University has hit No. 9 on the AP Top 25 poll.

After successfully defeating Kansas State, the Bears have kept their Big 12 title game chances alive.

With an injured quarterback, Baylor is looking to keep their perfect home game record when they face up against Texas Tech on Saturday.

Over in Aggieland, Texas A&M jumped two spots to reach No. 14.

With their recent victory against Prairie View, the Aggies will face up against LSU on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.

