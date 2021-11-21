Baylor defeats Kansas State, 20-10

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Baylor has defeated Kansas State, keeping their Big 12 title game chances alive.

The Bears finished the first quarter 7-0 and kept that lead for the entirety of the match.

Kansas State's lone touchdown was made by Deuce Vaughn in the second quarter.

After scoring a touchdown in the first quarter, Baylor extended their lead after Drake Dabney completed a two-yard touchdown pass from Gerry Bohanon.

However, the Baylor quarterback left the game prior to halftime due to an apparent injury to his right leg.

Bohanon was subbed with backup quarterback Blake Shapen.

The Bears will face up against Texas Tech next Saturday for a home game at McLane Stadium where they remain undefeated this season.