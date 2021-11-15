Adoptions being finalized for 20 at McLennan County Adoption Day

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said 14 families are set to finalize adoptions for 20 children during McLennan County Adoption Day.

About 15,987 in Texas, and 357 children in McLennan County, were removed from their homes as a result of abuse or neglect in Fiscal Year 2021, according to Texas DFPS.

“For these children, even though they’ve had struggles and hardships, they have found their light at the end of the tunnel,” Gonzalez said. “It makes me feel incredible to see the joy in their eyes, and to see all the hard work these families have done to affirm their love and commitment to each other recognized.”

In light of National Adoption Month, Texas DFPS is hosting the McLennan County Adoption Day on Friday, Nov. 19. The event will take place at The Base at the Extraco Event Center located at 4601 Bosque Blvd.

"Some of these children have special medical, physical or emotional needs, but their biggest need is that of a loving, forever home," said Texas DFPS.

The DFPS said while it saw 4,586 children adopted statewide, and 127 in McLennan County, at the end of Fiscal Year 2021 - 2,902 children were still waiting to be given a home.

Anyone interested in becoming a foster-to-adopt parent can log onto www.adoptchildren.org.

"The process begins with attending an Adoption Information meeting, where after a short presentation, prospective parents can ask questions about the process that can forever change the life of a child," said DPFS.