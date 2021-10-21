5th COVID death: Connally ISD ‘lunchroom lady’ dies

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — Connally ISD is mourning the death of a cafeteria worker, the district’s fifth COVID death since August.

An employee with the first name "Anna" died Wednesday morning, according to Connally Primary School Principal Marlo Moore.

In an email obtained by 25 News, Moore said “our lunchroom lady Ms. Anna passed away from COVID this morning. We are so sad.”

25 News contacted Superintendent Wes Holt for comment but has not heard back.

Moore said the school would send funeral arrangements when they are announced.

"Ms. Anna" is the district's fourth staff member and second at Connally Primary School to die from COVID.

Angela Thompson, an instructional aide at Connally Primary School, died on Sept. 14.

In August, two junior high teachers – Natalia Chansler and David McCormick – died from the virus.

Last month, a sophomore at Connally High School died from COVID.

Connally ISD had 2,431 students and 369 staff members as of the 2019-2020 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.