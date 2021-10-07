Student's death marks Waco Connally ISD's 4th linked to COVID

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — A sophomore at Connally High School died from COVID.

George Moralez, 16, died Wednesday night after battling COVID for more than a month.

"My George fought so hard to the very end," said Sabrina Moralez, George's mom. "He was the best kid you could've ever met."

He is the district’s fourth COVID related death.

According to the district, Moralez was involved in the Air Force JROTC program and was a manager of the football team.

“Our sympathy and condolences go out to this family,” said Wesley Holt, Connally ISD Superintendent. “George will be deeply missed by everyone in Connally ISD.”

Funeral arrangements are pending, but the district said it would announce them at the request of the family.

In August, junior high two teachers – Natalia Chansler and David McCormick – died from the virus.

Angela Thompson, an instructional aide at Connally Primary School, died on Sept. 14.

Connally ISD had 2,431 students and 369 staff members as of the 2019-2020 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

"Please keep the Moralez family and all other friends and family who have recently lost a loved one in your thoughts and prayers," said Holt.

A vaccination clinic for staff, students, parents and the community is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday in the Connally High School commons area.



