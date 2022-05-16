$5,000 reward offered as Waco bank heist suspect remains at large

WACO, Texas — A Waco bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information resulting in the arrest of a wanted male suspect.

Around 9:35 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, officers were dispatched to 600 Hewitt Drive on reports of an aggravated bank robbery.

Waco Police Department (Facebook)

The bank has since been identified as the First Convenience Bank located inside a Walmart on Hewitt Drive, according to the Waco Police Department.

Officers said the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank employees, claimed to have a handgun, and tied their hands.

No major injuries were reported during this incident.

The male suspect is believed to be 18 to 30-years-old, his race unknown.

Standing at about 5 feet, 7 inches and weighing about 150 pounds, he is also described as having long curly brown hair with a beard.

He was last seen wearing a burnt orange shirt, black skinny jeans, brown oxford shoes and a single strap dark-colored shoulder bag, said police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

The organization will also give a reward of up to $2,000 if the tip results in an arrest.

Callers are asked to provide information about the suspect's identity and/or whereabouts and reference case number 22-7151.

The San Antonio Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Waco Resident Agency is also assisting with this investigation.

To contact them, dial 210-225-6741 or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.