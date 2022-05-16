$5,000 reward offered as Waco bank heist suspect remains at large

WACO, Texas — A Waco bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information resulting in the arrest of a wanted male suspect.
Around 9:35 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, officers were dispatched to 600 Hewitt Drive on reports of an aggravated bank robbery.
The bank has since been identified as the First Convenience Bank located inside a Walmart on Hewitt Drive, according to the Waco Police Department.
Officers said the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank employees, claimed to have a handgun, and tied their hands.
No major injuries were reported during this incident.
The male suspect is believed to be 18 to 30-years-old, his race unknown.
Standing at about 5 feet, 7 inches and weighing about 150 pounds, he is also described as having long curly brown hair with a beard.
He was last seen wearing a burnt orange shirt, black skinny jeans, brown oxford shoes and a single strap dark-colored shoulder bag, said police.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.
The organization will also give a reward of up to $2,000 if the tip results in an arrest.
Callers are asked to provide information about the suspect's identity and/or whereabouts and reference case number 22-7151.
The San Antonio Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Waco Resident Agency is also assisting with this investigation.
To contact them, dial 210-225-6741 or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.