30-year-old man fatally shot, information needed: Waco police

Posted at 12:05 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 13:05:41-05

WACO, Texas — A 30-year-old man is dead – and Waco police are seeking information tied to his death.

Jose Martinez-Medina was fatally shot during an early morning shooting Saturday on 8th Avenue, according to the Waco Police Department.

Police say multiple fistfights broke out before the fatal shooting.

Video surveillance shows multiple witnesses recording said fights.

Now, law enforcement is asking for the public's help in submitting video evidence that "could lead to the reasoning of this horrific incident."

Those with information are asked to call the anonymous Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (254) 753-4357.

Information leading to an arrest may be rewarded up to $2,000.

