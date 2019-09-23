13-year-old gamer invited to Dallas Cowboys stadium to show off Madden skills

CHINA SPRING, TX — Josiah Beauchamp, 13, was invited for a special tour of AT&T Stadium to play a round of Madden with the the 2019 Madden Champion, Drini.

After playing in several Central Texas video gaming tournaments, Josiah gained a following. It wasn't just because of his video gaming skills, but simply how he plays with his feet.

He was born without the ability to use his hands. It was around age six that Josiah says he began to love the gaming world.

"I just like playing it for fun. It's about the only thing I can do for fun. I can't use my arms for anything else, so I play video games for fun. I like to play wide open games," said Josiah.

Josiah's mother, Rachel, said it was after gaining attention at a tournament in Waco that Josiah was invited to Dallas.

"They ran this tournament at Dream Con and he ended up getting second place against 18 to 22 year olds," said Rachel.

"They gave us a tour of their facility and where all the Dallas Cowboy players train, and I got to play with one of the best Madden players ever, Drini. They gave me this hat so I thought I'd wear it for this interview," said Josiah, pointing at his new Cowboys hat.

When asked how it felt to play with someone he looks up to, Josiah said he had a great time.

"It was really cool, I think he let me win, but I'll take a win," Josiah said laughing.

He said he harnessed his skills into what they are now because of the freedom games give to him. His new goal now is to grow a following.

"I'm trying to be a YouTuber and a Twitch streamer so that I can stream myself playing video games with my feet," said Josiah.

To follow Josiah on his journey, here is how you can follow him:

