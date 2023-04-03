1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Bagby and Richter, suspect wanted: Waco police

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near Bagby and Richter.

Waco police said they were notified of the incident at 12:53 p.m.

Two victims were later sent to a hospital, police said.

Of the two victims, a male victim has since died at the hospital, police said.

Police said the condition of the other victim remains unknown.

The nearby Kendrick Elementary was "briefly placed on a secure," Waco ISD said in a statement.

"A secure is where the doors are locked but regular school business continues inside of the campus,"

"There was no disruption to students."

Waco police said they believe this to be an isolated incident.