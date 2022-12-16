Tow trucking community mourns loss of Patrick Morin with motorcade in Lampasas

A day at work turned into to tragedy.

Sixty-one-year-old Patrick Morin was just doing his job last weekend, loading and securing a vehicle on his tow truck on US 183 when another truck crashed into him leaving the scene.

“It was just horrible to hear,” said Morin’s friend Brad Cook.

Morin died from his injuries.

“He’s a big part of our daily lives. It was devastating,” said Morin’s friend Charli Grady.

Morin owned his mechanic and towing business for around 30 years in Lampasas. Several residents say Morin was beloved in his community.

“Everybody knew him and he is originally from Lampasas. He had people here. He was just always going,” said Cook.

“He was always out ready to lend a helping hand. In times it mattered most, he was there asking to help. Whatever you need he was a phone call away,” said Grady.

Dozens of fellow tow truck drivers from near and far lined up their rigs during Morin’s memorial service Thursday to pay their respects.

According to DPS, the pickup driver who hit Morin “failed to move over or slow down and struck Morin."

Morin was the 47th roadside worker hit and killed this year in the Lone Star State. Texas leads the nation in roadside worker deaths this year.

“The slow down move over law, too many people do not adhere to it. Unfortunately, our friend paid the ultimate price,” said Ron Crofoot, a friend of Morin who used to work for him.

The family and the tow truck community hope people remember Morin anytime they see an operator on the side of the road.

“This is important, to move over for the tow trucks and any road workers as it is for the police officers that are out doing their jobs as well,” said Grady.

“Even somebody that broke down on the side of the road. It is not just for a certain group of people. If someone is on the side of the road just give us the space to do what they got to do,” said Cook.