Tow truck driver killed, DPS searches for culprit in Texas hit-and-run accident

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas – A tow truck driver is dead – and the Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for the culprit in a hit-and-run accident that occurred Saturday on US 183 in Mills County.

The tow truck driver – Patrick Morin, 61, of Buchanan Dam – was “loading and securing a vehicle onto his tow truck” on US 183 near Goldthwaite when an unknown pickup truck driver “failed to move over or slow down and struck Morin,” DPS said in a news release Sunday.

The accident occurred just after 6 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 418 on US 183 near Goldthwaite.

Justice of the Peace Kim Avants pronounced Morin dead at the scene.

According to DPS, the culprit’s vehicle is “believed to be a 2011 to 2015 metallic brown Toyota Tundra 4X4 pick-up truck.”

“Evidence left at the scene shows that the vehicle had aftermarket fender flares that were painted to match, as well as factory trailer tow mirrors,” DPS said. “The suspect vehicle is missing the right front fender flare and right trailer towing mirror.”

Anyone with information should contact DPS Waco Communications at (254) 759-7131.

