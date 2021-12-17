Temple police: Teen arrested for murder in March shooting

TEMPLE, Texas — A teen has been arrested for murder in connection with a March 2 shooting death.

The unidentified 17-year-old suspect was arrested during a traffic stop Monday in the 2300 block of South 57th Street.

After confirming his identity, the teen was taken into custody and transported to Bell County Jail by U.S. Marshals and Temple police.

The suspect held an active murder warrant in relation to the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at (254)-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254)-526-TIPS (8477).