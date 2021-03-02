Temple Police investigate shooting that left 19-year-old dead

TEMPLE, TX — Temple Police are investigating after a shooting left a 19-year-old dead.

Officers responded to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for a call about a shooting victim around 12:56 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2.

Officers were told the victim was shot in his vehicle near the intersection of S. MLK Jr. Drive and S. 24th St. and the shot was reportedly fired from another vehicle.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries. On Wednesday, March 3, Temple PD announced he had succumbed to his injuries.

Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Cobe Hilliard. Next of kin have been notified.

This is still an active investigation. If you have any information about this incident, call Temple Police at (254) 298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.