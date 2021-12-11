Temple police knab The Grinch during TriCounty Toy Run

TEMPLE, Texas — The killjoy of the holiday season, also known as the Grinch, was arrested after trying to ruin the 29th annual TriCounty Toy Run, Temple police said.

The Temple police department said on its Twitter page the Grinch "decided to stir some trouble."

We enjoyed participating in the 29th Annual TriCounty Toy Run of Central Texas. It was all fun and games until the Grinch decided to stir some trouble, but don’t worry, we took care of business. 🚔 pic.twitter.com/WpKkh7hCgc — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) December 11, 2021

Despite the wet blanket of the Christmas season's best efforts, the toy drive for Central Texas children saw record turnout with move than 900 people in attendance last weekend.

The Grinch had run-ins with law enforcement already this year with an arrest on Dec. 3 by Hewitt police and an arrest warrant issued by the presiding judge of Rosebud last month.

For those unable to attend the toy run, but still wanting to give back to kids in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties – click here to donate.