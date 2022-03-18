Police: Arrest after Temple pursuit, search warrant related to organized crime

TEMPLE, Texas — Police say one person arrested and charged after a vehicle pursuit and search warrant in Temple is facing charges related to organized crime.

Dai’Quavier Caldwell, 21, and Jacquon Whitfield, 24, were taken into custody Thursday night after officers said the pair fled in a vehicle along with another passenger, a spokesperson for Temple P.D. told 25 News.

Bell County Sheriff's Office Dai'Quavier Caldwell has been arrested and charged with two counts of motion to revoke his probation and failing to identify as a fugitive.

Police said Whitfield is charged with engaging in criminal activity, and Caldwell faces two charges related to a probation violation and failing to identify as a fugitive.

Bell County Sheriff's Office Jacquon Whitfield has been charged with one count of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Law enforcement descended on a Temple home around 9:30 p.m., wearing tactical gear and traveling in unmarked vehicles and an armored vehicle.

Police said officers were serving an "evidentiary search warrant" related to a previous shooting.

Officers also recovered two handguns believed to have been thrown out of the window after the pursuit, police said.

Temple P.D. said further charges against the suspects are pending discussions with the Bell County District Attorney's Office.