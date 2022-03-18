2 in police custody after pursuit, search warrant of Temple home

TEMPLE, Texas — Authorities say two people are in police custody after fleeing Thursday night during a traffic stop in Temple.

Police said officers found a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. that matched the description of one owned by the target of a search warrant.

After a brief pursuit, two people were taken into custody at the intersection of S. 24th St. and E. Ave. I, according to police.

Law enforcement clad in tactical gear carrying assault rifles traveled in unmarked vans and even an armored vehicle to the 2600 block of Nolan Creek St.

Temple police told 25 News they were conducting an "evidentiary search warrant," while officers took two young children from the home.

Authorities said officers recovered two handguns they believe were thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit.

The search warrant inside the home is related to a previous shooting incident, police said.

A spokesperson for Temple police told 25 News they did not know what charges both people are facing or their identities.

A woman, who identified herself as the homeowner, told 25 News police had the wrong home. She said the person listed on the search warrant doesn't live there.

The woman asked not to be identified.

Temple P.D. said there were no reported injuries tonight during the pursuit and evidence search.

