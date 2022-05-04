Parents react to fatal Belton High School stabbing

BELTON, Texas — Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, police responded to a call about a stabbing at Belton High School.

A student was injured and sent to a local hospital immediately.

Later that afternoon, the 18-year-old victim, Jose Luis "Joe" Ramirez Jr., died in a local hospital after serious complications.

Suspect Caysen Tyler Allison was booked into the Bell County jail.

The morning of the stabbing, worried parents spoke up.

One parent, Christina Wilson said, “It flooded the internet immediately and I’m like 'What can we do to help Joe? Especially for those who don’t know Joe’s family'.”

The incident caused a massive lockdown and kids were later reunified with their parents.

“Each of our campuses has a reunification plan," said Belton Public Information Officer Karen Rudolph.

"We do this so that when any variety of incidences happens on a campus; when it’s safe to reunify them with parents, they just follow the plan.”

Wilson concluded by sharing, “As a parent with kids in the school district this is incredibly concerning. The violence seems to be increasing in Belton school districts.“

A GoFundMe has since been launched to help the teen victim's family.