GoFundMe started for teen killed at Belton High School

Cynthia Grubb (GoFundMe)
Posted at 11:34 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 12:34:38-04

BELTON, Texas — A GoFundMe has been started to help cover the funeral expenses for a Belton ISD student killed Tuesday morning.

Joe Ramirez,18, of Belton, Texas, was a senior at Belton High School.

Police said Ramirez was fatally stabbed during a fight on school grounds and later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

"I am so sorry to have to provide this update," Belton Chief of Police Gene Ellis said in a statement.

"My prayers are with the family and the entire Belton High School community."

Classmates said Ramirez was known for his comedic personality.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the fundraiser has already surpassed its goal of $25,000 as communities from all across Texas have come together to help the victim's family.

To donate today, click here.

