Parents hold 'Unmask Our Children' rally in Belton against school mask policies

BELTON, TX — Parents and students gathered in Belton Sunday afternoon for an "Unmask Our Children, Parents For Choice Rally."

Local parents rallied in downtown Belton at the Bell County Courthouse urging Bell County school districts to "stop denying a child their right to education without a mask."

According to the Facebook event, the group believes "families should have the right to unmask their children as they see fit."

In a press release, the TEA announced local school boards have "full authority" to determine their mask policy. Public school systems are allowed to keep their current masks practices in place.

Killeen ISD and Temple ISD decided to keep their current COVID-19 masks policies in place after Governor Abbott lifted the statewide mandate, effective March 10.