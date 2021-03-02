Temple ISD: Health and safety protocols will not change following Abbott's lift of COVID-19 restrictions

TEMPLE, TX — Temple ISD has announced its current health and safety protocols will not change following Governor Greg Abbott's lift of COVID-19 restrictions.

On Tuesday, the governor announced the end of the statewide mask mandate and lift of all orders limiting business occupancy levels that were issued during the pandemic.

In a letter, Superintendent Bobby Ott said this announcement will not change the district's protocols "at this time."

"Temple ISD will continue with the existing safety protocols until notified by the Bell County Health District and at this time, there has been no indication or notification suggesting otherwise. If that time comes, we will make the appropriate announcements," he said.

According to Ott, the district is currently teaching over 80% of students in-person. Temple ISD has also not had to close a campus or facility this school year due to COVID-19.

Full letter: