Killeen ISD decides to not change its mask policy following release of TEA guidance

Source: Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD
Posted at 5:56 PM, Mar 03, 2021
KILLEEN, TX — Killeen ISD has decided to not change its mask policy after the Texas Education Agency released its guidance.

On Tuesday, the district said it would wait for the TEA after Governor Greg Abbott lifted COVID-19 restrictions.

In a press release, the TEA announced local school boards have "full authority" to determine their mask policy. Public school systems are allowed to keep their current masks practices in place.

Superintendent Dr. John Craft released a statement saying the district will continue with its current face covering requirement.

"At this point, no changes are being recommended or made to our Public Health Guide regarding the requirement of face coverings. I have analyzed and will continue to analyze this matter from all angles with the health, safety, and welfare of all remaining my highest priority."

