TEA: Local school boards have 'full authority' to determine their local mask policy

The Texas Education Agency has updated its guidance following Governor Greg Abbott's lift of COVID-19 restrictions.

In a press release, the TEA announced local school boards have "full authority" to determine their mask policy. Public school systems are allowed to keep their current masks practices in place.

On Tuesday, Gov. Abbott ended the statewide mask mandate and rescinded orders limiting business occupancy levels that were issued during the pandemic. The lift will take effect March 10.

Full updated guidance from the TEA.