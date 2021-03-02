Killeen ISD will not make changes to protocols until district receives guidance from the TEA

KILLEEN, TX — Killeen ISD says it will not be making any changes to its protocols at this time following Governor Greg Abbott's lift of COVID-19 restrictions.
On Tuesday, the governor announced the end of the statewide mask mandate and lift of all orders limiting business occupancy levels that were issued during the pandemic.
In a tweet, the district said it will not be making any changes until receiving further guidance from the Texas Education Agency.
‼️ Important Update: At this time, Killeen ISD will not make any changes to the Public Health Guide, including our COVID-19 face-covering mitigation protocols, until we receive further guidance from the Texas Education Agency.#WeAreKISD pic.twitter.com/KuG66ramxL
— KilleenISD (@KilleenISD_) March 2, 2021