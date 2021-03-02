Menu

Killeen ISD will not make changes to protocols until district receives guidance from the TEA

Source: Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD
Posted at 4:31 PM, Mar 02, 2021
KILLEEN, TX — Killeen ISD says it will not be making any changes to its protocols at this time following Governor Greg Abbott's lift of COVID-19 restrictions.

On Tuesday, the governor announced the end of the statewide mask mandate and lift of all orders limiting business occupancy levels that were issued during the pandemic.

In a tweet, the district said it will not be making any changes until receiving further guidance from the Texas Education Agency.

