Killeen police conduct railroad detail following concerns from 'public and the media'

Killeen police conducted a railroad detail on State Highway 195 after a 15-year-old Killeen ISD student was struck by a train earlier this month.

Police said on Tuesday officers conducted a railroad detail at the tracks located on State Highway 195.

"... Officers with the Traffic Unit and with the assistance of Days B squad, they conducted a railroad detail due to recent concerns from the public and the media," said police. "Their focus was to bring awareness to the community about railroad crossing and safety."

Following the death of Senia Aguilera, her family spoke out to 25 News saying they hope more barriers and other safety measures are placed around the railway to prevent others from crossing or getting hurt.

Killeen police said between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. the following violations occurred in the officer’s presence:

35 citations for Stopped on the Tracks

1 citation for no Driver’s License

"Traffic officers also monitored the railroad track area near Killeen High School and did not observe any violations for trespassing on railroad property," said police.