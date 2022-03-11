Balloon release held for Killeen fallen teen Senia Aguilera

“I miss my baby. I want my baby back,” said Rebecca Attaway, Senia Aguilera’s mom.

Family, friends and students couldn’t hold back the tears Thursday night, as they shared stories and memories of Senia, a 15-year-old Killeen ISD student who tragically lost her life after being struck by a train Tuesday.

“Senia would walk with me to class every day and she would kiss me on my cheek and told me she love me,” said Navaeh Gares, Senia’s friend.

It’s a loss many of those closest to her still can’t believe.

“I love her so much. She left so early,” said Damien Aguilera, Senia’s brother.

During the vigil, dozens brought balloons matching Senia’s favorite colors and spoke about her ambition, kindness and love for everyone she knew.

“She gave us love and she gave us happy memories. She made things a little bit easier,” Gares said.

Students from Killeen High set up a memorial underneath the railway near the school, with flowers, writings and more to honor Senia’s life.

Her mother said the support is overwhelming.

“I was Hurt but just seeing everybody that was here it made me feel a little bit and how much love she had today,” Attaway said.

Though the pain may fade with time, the family says Senia’s memory will live on forever. The family is hoping more barriers and other safety measures are placed around the railway prevent others from crossing or getting hurt.

They’re also hoping to rally volunteers to monitor the roadway to help kids avoid the area. We reached out to BNSF but received no response.

The family is also asking for donations to pay for Senia's funeral expenses. To donate to their GoFundMe please click here.