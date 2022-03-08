Police: Killeen ISD student, 15, fatally struck by train

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a 15-year-old Killeen ISD student.

Killeen police said they received a call around 4:30 p.m. in reference to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a train at the train tracks on 38th Street.

Officers were advised that the 15-year-old girl was struck by the train as they arrived on the scene.

"Officers and detectives are actively investigating this incident and there is no additional information at this time," said police.

Killeen ISD police and the Bell County Constables Office are currently on scene assisting.