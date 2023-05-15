Watch Now
Fallen Cameron officer Sgt. Joshua Clouse's obituary and funeral information released

Posted at 6:55 PM, May 15, 2023
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Funeral arrangements and obituary information were released on Monday for fallen Cameron police officer Sgt. Joshua Clouse.

Sgt. Clouse's visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 at the Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

Sgt. Clouse's burial will be at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen — to be announced at a later date.

Click here to view Sgt. Joshua Clouse's online Tribute Wall and obituary.

