Cameron police officer killed in late-night shootout identified

UPDATE 5:47 P.M. – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore confirmed to 25 News late Thursday afternoon that Sgt. Joshua Clouse with the Cameron Police Department was killed in the shoot-out late Wednesday night. More information is expected to be released Friday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY

CAMERON, Texas – Two were killed — including a Cameron police officer and suspect — during a late-night shootout while law enforcement from multiple agencies attempted a search warrant, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office said.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman said the suspect shot his wife — grazing her neck — at a home on East 7th and then she drove to a business on North Travis to call for help.

The search warrant had been issued after Cameron police responded to the North Travis business and found the suspect’s wife had been shot, Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore said in a news release.

The gunfire between law enforcement and the suspect subsequently occurred at the East 7th home during the attempted execution of the search warrant. Law enforcement returned fire after the suspect opened fire, Clore said.

In addition to Cameron police and the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, representatives from the Rockdale Police Department and Texas DPS were on scene.