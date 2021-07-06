Bell County residents to vote on legalizing sale of alcohol in Nov. 2 election

The Bell County Commissioners court voted Tuesday morning on the approval of Order of Local Option Liquor Election.

The approval consideration was item number five on the agenda for the July 6 Bell County Commissioner's court meeting.

Now residents in Bell county Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 will be able to vote on legalizing the sale of alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages in the area.

The local option question will be placed on the November 2 election for Bell County.

State law allows ten different versions of 'wet' in regards to alcohol sales, and Bell County JP Precinct 3 is currently 'damp'.

If the sale of beverages is legalized, Bell County may be able to open it's first "farm to glass" distillery, bringing possible job opportunities and economic development to Bell County.