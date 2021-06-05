8,000 people sign petition to allow liquor sales in Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

BELL COUNTY, TX — Evans Ranch Has been a part of the Bell County community since the late 1800s. Now the family behind the name wants to build Bell County’s first distillery but there’s a problem in Precinct 3. That part of the county is damp.

“They won’t allow a tasting room or on or off-site sales,” said Evans Ranch John Evans.

“Not be able to fully take advantage for sales and what not, unless make the area the same alcohol sales we approved in Temple,” said Texas Petition Strategies John Hatch.

There’s now a petition, to make the prescient a wet area to allow the sale of all alcohol, including mixed beverages.

In a few weeks' time it gained 8,000 signatures.

“7,400 signatures were actually required. We are by 8000 on the ballot. That’s a big push,” said Hatch.

Other local businesses like Oscar Store are getting behind the push.

“What time they walk in they want to know if I got some wine to go with your steak. It would be great to have a wet bar and go with it,” said Oscar Store Owner Thomas Maddox.

The signatures will now need to be confirmed by the county’s election department before being approved by the court in about 30 days.

If approved, the petition will be added to the November Ballot.

