Bell County alcohol petition gained over 8,000 signatures

The petition calls for a vote on businesses Bell County JP3 having the same regulations as the rest of the county, in regards to the legal sale of alcohol and mixed beverages.

State law allows ten different versions of 'wet' in regards to alcohol sales, and Bell County JP Precinct 3 is currently 'damp'.

8,000 signatures on the petition are calling for an election that will streamline alcohol sale regulations and encourage economic growth by supporting the first "Farm to Glass" distillery in the county.

“We are very pleased with the overwhelmingly positive response from the community,” said John Evans, a local farmer and owner of the Wilson Valley Distillery.

The distillery is on family owned land and run by the Evans family, who have settled in the county since 1867.

“Our citizens are excited about the opportunity to vote on this issue in November 2021 and bring the first “Farm to Glass” distillery to Bell County and create economic development and job opportunities for our community," said Evans.

The family-run distillery will use local grains from the farm and from surrounding Bell county farmers, with expectations of growth in job numbers and tourism similar to the Texas Hill Country.

The group is hoping to have citizens vote during the November 2021 Election and according to state law needed to gather 8,000 signatures of Bell County JP3 voters in 60 days. Petition efforts began 45 days ago, and the group anticipates at least 7400 signatures will be counted as valid from the Bell County JP3.