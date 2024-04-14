Waco ISD hosts outdoor reading event for students, parents

"We’re trying to develop a passion and a love for reading," said Shannan Canady, Waco ISD mother.

Waco ISD's first Over the Moon Reading event attracted families like the Canadys.

"I think the story time was really great for the kids," said Shannan.

Shannon said her sons have been excited about the event all week. But it was something else that captured her attention.

"We wanted to have the experience of meeting an author, a published author at that," said Shannan.

Waco ISD's library coordinator, Diane McDaniel, said this special reading time promotes literacy in all environments.

“They need to see that reading is more about community. Reading is such an important part of everybody’s life where it shouldn’t be boring to read it in all subject areas," said McDaniel.

According to US News and World Report, Waco Independent School District, 21% of elementary students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 22% of middle school students tested at or above the proficient level for reading.

Waco ISD hopes the event will increase those numbers while also encouraging a love for literacy.

“I had really fun because me and my brother got to play a lot run down hills all sorts of stuff just go to booths and learn about stuff," said Trenton Canady, Waco ISD student.

The event also allowed kids to break away from their norm.

“We wanted them to get away from the screens for one thing, we wanted them to be outside to see that reading is also a community event it’s not just something you do by yourself you can share books with one another and talk about things you’ve read, show ideas and just get together and have fun," said McDaniel.

As for Trenton’s favorite part?

“The whoosh!"

