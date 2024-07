BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas - (KRHD) — A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected within the next 36 hours. There's also the potential risk of tornadoes.

Tropical storm warnings are in place for:

Brazos County

Burleson County

Grimes County

Madison County

Flood watches are in place through Tuesday morning for:

Brazos County

Burleson County

Falls County

Freestone County

Limestone County

Leon County

Madison County

Milam County

Robertson County