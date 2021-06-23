Tim Miller of Texas EquuSearch hospitalized with serious health condition

WACO, TX — Texas EquuSearch announced it's founder and director, Tim Miller, was hospitalized Saturday, June 19, with a serious health condition.

The post provided a status on Miller's current condition, with one procedure out of the way and another scheduled soon, and gave community members a chance to donate.

Miller founded the Texas EquuSearch, the non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization, for the purpose of horse mounted search and recovery for lost and missing individuals. The organization is dedicated to Miller's daughter, 17-year-old Laura, who was murdered in 1984, according to the Texas EquuSearch website.

Miller founded the organization in hopes of helping other families locate their loved ones.

More recently, the organization helped with the search for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, who was murdered April 22, 2020.