Students with special needs in Temple will have new playgrounds in the fall

TEMPLE, Texas — Some of the youngest students in Temple are one step closer to having access to new playgrounds.

Thanks to the community approving a new bond for Temple ISD last year, the district is now able to make much needed upgrades to elementary school playgrounds.

”We knew we were really deficient in that area,” said Kent Boyd, Assistant Superintendent for Facilities and Operations. “So, we allocated and dedicated $2.9 million to playground upgrades across the district.”

Many of the current playgrounds are outdated and don’t include easy access or equipment for children with special needs, like third grader Joseph Paine, who is in a wheelchair.

When it came to designing the new playground for Western Hills Elementary, they asked Paine for help.

”So, I designed the playground, and I designed a boat to the playground,” Paine said.

Being in a wheelchair has kept Paine from accessing the current playground.

While the other kids are having fun doing things like going down a slide or climbing in a jungle gym, Paine is at the top of a nearby hill — watching from above.

However, the playground he helped design changes that.

”We are now including him into the fun and into the playgrounds and on the new structure."

"There are a lot of areas he is able to access and where he can be included with the other children,” said Vanessa Paine, Joseph’s mother.

It’s something the district wants to do for every student.

”You can have equipment that simply checks the box and is ADA compliant, but it may not really be useful or helpful for all students,” Boyd said.

“So, the equipment that we are going to install will have both elements and inclusive elements that we have not had before.”

For Joseph and his family, it’s life changing.

”I think his emotion says it all and we’re very thankful for Dr. Ott and the administration for doing this,” Vanessa Paine said.

Construction on new playgrounds at seven campuses should begin sometime in the summer and be completed before school starts in the fall.