WACO, Texas — A group of Waco residents gathered in front of the McLennan County Courthouse Saturday to speak out against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Pro-abortion activist Lilu Diane said she was "sick" when she heard the Supreme Court's decision on Friday. She organized the demonstration on Saturday to protest.

"Nobody should have the say of what I was born with and what I have inside my body, they have no right to tell me what I can and can't do with it," Diane said.

Diane is a survivor of sexual assault. She said she now uses her voice to help protect other victims and what she calls their right to healthcare.

"Had somebody told me 'I'm sorry you don't have a choice' after being raped, that causes a lot of trauma," she said. "It's going to cause a lot of trauma for this state and this country."

Her story was not uncommon among protesters.

Shannon Tate is a new Waco resident who shares the same passion for a woman's right to choose, especially for young victims of abuse like herself.

"My history of sexual abuse started at 10 years old," she said. "To not have the access, to not have the ability or the freedom. It's ruining children who are alive."

She said when she saw the protest Saturday morning she knew she had to join in.

"I was driving around today trying to find some way of calming myself down and I found fellow people like me and started crying," Tate said. "So I pulled over and joined the crowd."

The event brought out people of all ages, including children. Many shared their own stories while others were protesting for both themselves and future generations.

"I don't want other people to tell me what's best for my mental and physical health," protester Lindsey Packett said. "It's not anyone else's position to tell me that I'm not allowed to save my own life or that people I love can't make that decision for themselves."

As one group pushes back against the change, others are calling the overturn a success and saying there is still more to be done.

Anti-abortion activists celebrated the win on Friday, telling 25 News at the time they believe this will save many lives.

"Everybody deserves a chance to live regardless, and God made you, he can take your life," Mary with Pro-Life Waco said. "We gotta give that baby a chance."

The Supreme Court's decision kicks in Texas' trigger law, which will make performing an abortion a felony offense in 30 days.