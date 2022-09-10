'Howdy Y'all' Fort Hood event shows new soldiers and their families what community offers

FORT HOOD, Texas — Soldiers and families new to Fort Hood got a chance to see with their community has to offer at the Howdy Y'all event on post.

Previously known as Hood Howdy, Howdy Y'all is both an information and job fair event at the Lone Star Conference Center on post.

The goal is to give new Fort Hood soldiers and their families an idea of what businesses, organizations, and jobs are available now that they have relocated to Fort Hood.

”The businesses, agencies, and private organizations will come and give them information,” said Rosie Vargas, sponsorship and advertising manager for MWR. “A much-needed resource for our soldiers and families and they're always glad to have that face to FaceTime with them. It's all in support of our soldiers.”

It's not just newcomers, people like Gold Star spouse Jennifer Warner come to the event every year.

”Anything that you need on post it's right here,” said Warner. "From childcare, education, when your husband deployed, it's right here.”

She said it's events like this that help remind her why she chose to stay close to Fort Hood after her husband died in 2010.

”This is the reason why I stay as a Gold Star spouse,” said Warner. “This is the reason I stay here at Fort Hood because all my support is here. I support everything they do on post. So, I just love doing it.”

Above that, she said she learns something new every time.

If you didn't have a chance to make it out to Howdy Y'all this year, MWR has similar events on the calendar.