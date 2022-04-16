Groovy Grapes Wine Walk to be held in historic Downtown Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Groovy Grapes Wine Walk in Downtown Navasota on Saturday, April 16, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

People attending will start the walk by checking in at the Navasota Visitor’s Center (located on Washington Avenue and Farquhar Street), they will receive a wine glass to take with them and keep along with the walk, as well as an event map. This map is needed at each location people visit as a punch card.

“People are seeking out a small-town atmosphere,” said Johnny McNally, executive director for The Chamber of Commerce of Navasota Grimes County. “That’s one of the things Navasota has to offer and throughout Grimes County. Little communities support these small businesses and ultimately get entranced with what we have here.”

Tickets are on sale through the Chamber of Commerce provided below.

Tickets are $20 pre-sale or can be purchased at the event for $25.

For more info:

Contact the Chamber of Commerce at

936-825-6600

or online at navasotagrimeschamber.com

