Governor Abbott declares statewide public health disaster in response to COVID-19 outbreak

Hours after the first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus was announced in Bell County, Governor Greg Abbott declared a statewide public health disaster.

During a press conference, the governor gave an update to the state of Texas in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak. He said that Texas is prepared for this type of an event.

He also announced the state's first drive-thru testing facility for the coronavirus has opened in San Antonio. He also said that locally ran testing centers are anticipated to open in Dallas, San Antonio and Austin in the coming weeks.

Abbott said from the very start in January, Texas anticipated the possibilty of community spread of the virus. The state has prepared to be proactive in fighting the spread of this virus.

DSHS has started a website to inform Texans of the disease in the state. You can find that website here.

Costs have been waived in visits regarding the coronavirus. Abbott said he has a long list of health insurance companies that have complied with this request.

Abbott said that they are looking at waivers to continue to provide lunches to students at public schools, even if their district closes due to the outbreak.



