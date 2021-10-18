Get paid about $7,000 to binge watch ‘The Simpsons’

If you’re a fan of “The Simpsons,” you have an opportunity to get paid for your love for the long-running animated show.

Die-hard fans are likely well aware of the theory that the show, which is now in its 33rd season, has predicted some major world events, like Donald Trump’s presidency, the winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics and the mass of the Higgs Boson particle. Now, a casino is hoping for a peek into what’s in store for 2022 via the predictive powers of “The Simpsons.” Platin Casino is looking for someone who is willing to watch all 700-plus episodes of the series to analyze the show and look for clues about the future.

The fan chosen for the role of “Simpsons” Series Analyst will get paid to take note of any standout events from the show, which Platin Casino will use to help predict the probability of each one happening.

Plantin Casino is in the U.K., but fans from every country are welcome to apply. If hired, you will receive £5,000 GBP (around $6,859 U.S.) and £75 GBP ($102 U.S.) to cover expenses like a Disney+ subscription and Wi-Fi.

The job requires a minimum of 35.5 hours of work a week for eight weeks — so you can watch about 284 hours of the TV show and the spinoff movie. That breaks down to about $23.98 per hour, or $9.36 per episode.

Aside from the major benefit of getting paid to watch TV from the comfort of your home, the chosen fan will also receive a weekly box of Lard Lad Donuts, Homer Simpson’s favorite snack.

To apply, just head to Plantin Casino’s website. You must be at least 18 years old and will need to explain why you think you would make an excellent “Simpsons” Series Analyst.

Before applying, remember that you’ll need to make sure you can commit to watching TV for nearly 40 hours a week. While the job posting does not have a deadline, you may want to apply soon in case they find the perfect fan of the job before you.

Do you think you’d make a great “Simpsons” Series Analyst?

